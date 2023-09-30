10 Baby Names For Kids Born During ICC Cricket World Cup
30 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Rohit- In tribute to Rohit Sharma, India's current caption
Mahendra- Inspired by WC Winning Caption MS Dhoni
Sachin - Inspired by Former India Captain Sachin Tendulkar
Kapil- Named after the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.
Sourabh - Inspired by Former India Captain Sourabh Ganguly
Ricky- After Australian Former Captain Ricky Ponting
Virat- Named after former Indian team captain, Virat Kohli.
Lara- Inspired by Brian Lara, a renowned West Indian cricketer.
Crick- A unique name inspired by the sport itself.
Shane- Inspired by Shane Warne, an iconic Australian cricketer.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By IAS Tina Dabi