10 Baby Names For Kids Born During ICC Cricket World Cup

30 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Rohit- In tribute to Rohit Sharma, India's current caption

Mahendra- Inspired by WC Winning Caption MS Dhoni

Sachin - Inspired by Former India Captain Sachin Tendulkar

Kapil- Named after the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Sourabh - Inspired by Former India Captain Sourabh Ganguly

Ricky- After Australian Former Captain Ricky Ponting

Virat- Named after former Indian team captain, Virat Kohli.

Lara- Inspired by Brian Lara, a renowned West Indian cricketer.

Crick- A unique name inspired by the sport itself.

Shane- Inspired by Shane Warne, an iconic Australian cricketer.

