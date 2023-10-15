10 Baby Names For Kids Born During Navaratri

15 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Ashvin- Seventh month of the Hindu calendar, in which the festival of Navratri is celebrated

Kartikeya- Elder son of Lord Shiva and the God of war.

Ranjit- Meaning victorious in battle, signifying the triumph of good over evil celebrated during Navratri

Devaansh- Meaning part of the divine and reflects the spiritual significance of the festival.

Navratan- Meaning nine gems, symbolizing the nine nights of Navratri, each dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga.

Shailaja- Daughter of the mountain, a name for Goddess Durga

Ranjika - Signifying colorful or joyful, reflecting the vibrant atmosphere of Navratri festivities

Nitya- Meaning eternal or everlasting, symbolizing the timeless devotion to the goddess during Navratri

Garbi- Associated with the traditional Gujarati dance form Garba, performed during Navratri celebrations

Ambeeka - Another name for Goddess Durga, signifying the divine feminine energy

