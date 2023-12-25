10 Baby Names For Kids Born On Christmas
25 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Belle- Meaning beautiful in French, this name can evoke the beauty of the Christmas.
Emmanuel- Meaning God is with us in Hebrew, Emmanuel is a name that holds religious significance.
Carol- A name that signifies the musical and festive nature of carols of Christmas
Clement- Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore, the author of A Visit from St. Nicholas
Nicholas- A name that can be used in honor of St. Nicholas who inspired the figure of Santa Claus.
Eve- A name that brings to mind Christmas Eve, the night before Christmas.
Gabriel- It's a name with biblical importance as it indicates the angel Gabriel's role in the Christmas story.
Joy- A simple and joyful name that indicates the happy spirit of Christmas
Holly- Inspired by the holly plant, which is used in Christmas decorations.
Noel or Noelle- Meaning Christmas in French- It's perfect name for a child born on December 25.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Must Read Poems To Read On Christmas