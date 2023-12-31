10 Baby Names For Kids Born On First Day Of Year
31 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Aryan- This name means 'noble' and is a strong choice for boys born on the first day of the year
Vihaan- This name means 'dawn' and is a powerful choice for boys born on the first day of the year.
Aaradhya- This name means 'worship' and is a spiritual choice for girls born on the first day of the year.
Advait- This name means 'unique' and is a meaningful choice for boys born on the first day of the year.
Diya- This name means 'lamp' and is a popular choice for girls born on the first day of the year.
Arjun- This name means 'bright' and is a strong choice for boys born on the first day of the year.
Aanya- This name means 'grace' and is a lovely option for girls born on the first day of the year.
Ananya- This name means 'unique' and is a beautiful choice for girls born on the first day of the year.
Naina- This name means 'eyes' and is a beautiful choice for girls born on the first day of the year.
Aarav- This name means 'peaceful' and is a popular choice for boys born on the first day of the year.
