10 Baby Names For Kids Born On Republic Day 2024
26 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Aanya- This name means 'blessing' or 'favor', symbolizes the good tidings and best wishes.
Navya- Meaning 'fresh' or 'contemporary', this name embodies the forward-thinking and progressive character.
Pranav- Originating from the Sanskrit term for 'sacred syllable Om', it means spirituality and peace within.
Kavya- This name is associated with 'poetry' or 'literature', denoting India's rich literary tapestry.
Aishwarya- The name mirrors the nation's prosperity and affluence.
Veer- Coming from Sanskrit origin meaning 'valiant' or 'brave' serves as homage to soldiers of our nation.
Aarohi- A name that translates to 'escalating' or 'soaring' symbolizes the national growth trajectory.
Trishna- Meaning 'longing' or 'thirst', signifying the ambitious spirit of the nation.
Bharat- Stemming from Sanskrit, this name is literally India!
Ashoka- Named after Emperor Ashoka of the Maurya dynasty, it signifies peace and unity.
