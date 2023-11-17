10 Baby Names Inspired by Aaradhya Bachchan

17 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Aaradhya Bachchan's name means worship, here are baby names inspired by her name.

Archuna - A worshipper

Arghya - Offering to the Lord; Worship

Bandana - To Worship

Bandita - Who is worshiped

Jaritri - A Worshipper; One who praises god through his songs

Jaskeerat - One who worships God and adores him with his songs

Lizabeth - She who worships God

Midha - The one who has to be worshipped

Nitai - One who follows or worships Gaurang

Pranati - Divine Ritual; Prayer; worship; Spiritual Offering

Rishita name means saintly; divine worshippers

