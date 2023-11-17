10 Baby Names Inspired by Aaradhya Bachchan
17 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Aaradhya Bachchan's name means worship, here are baby names inspired by her name.
Arghya - Offering to the Lord; Worship
Bandita - Who is worshiped
Jaritri - A Worshipper; One who praises god through his songs
Jaskeerat - One who worships God and adores him with his songs
Lizabeth - She who worships God
Midha - The one who has to be worshipped
Nitai - One who follows or worships Gaurang
Pranati - Divine Ritual; Prayer; worship; Spiritual Offering
Rishita name means saintly; divine worshippers
