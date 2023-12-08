10 Baby Names Inspired By Ahom Kingdom
08 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Borphukan- The title of a high-ranking military official in the Ahom Kingdom.
Chengmung- A combination of elements reflecting strength and courage.
Namrupa- Combining nam (meaning name) and rupa (meaning form), it represents a distinguished and beautiful individual.
Suklen- A name inspired by the Ahom dynasty, with a unique twist.
Swargadeo- Swarga means heaven, and deo means god, symbolizing a heavenly king.
Khargeshwar- Combining Kharga (meaning sword) and Ishwar (meaning god), it signifies a powerful and divine figure.
Deoraja- Deo means god, and raja means king, combining to symbolize a divine ruler.
Sutamla- A prominent Ahom king known for his contributions to the kingdom.
Sukaphaa- The founder of the Ahom Kingdom, Sukaphaa, was a significant historical figure.
