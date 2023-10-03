10 Baby Names Inspired By Ancient Civilizations

03 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Indu- From the great Indus Valley Civilisation

Aegean- A name from the ancient Aegean civilization of the Mediterraneanng and determined name from the ancient Hittite civilization of Anatolia

Hittite- A strong and determined name from the ancient Hittite civilization of Anatolia

Phoenician A seafaring and trading name from the ancient Phoenician civilization of the Mediterranean.

Babylonian- A powerful and prosperous name from the ancient Babylonian civilization of Mesopotamia.

Egyptian- A mysterious and magical name from the ancient Egyptian civilization

Sumerian- A wise and ancient name from the Sumerian civilization of Mesopotamia.

Inca- A regal and majestic name from the ancient Inca civilization of South America

Aztec- A strong and powerful name from the ancient Aztec civilization of Mexico

Maya- A beautiful name from the ancient Maya civilization of Central America

