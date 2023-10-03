10 Baby Names Inspired By Ancient Civilizations
03 Oct, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Indu- From the great Indus Valley Civilisation
Aegean- A name from the ancient Aegean civilization of the Mediterranean
Hittite- A strong and determined name from the ancient Hittite civilization of Anatolia
Phoenician A seafaring and trading name from the ancient Phoenician civilization of the Mediterranean.
Babylonian- A powerful and prosperous name from the ancient Babylonian civilization of Mesopotamia.
Egyptian- A mysterious and magical name from the ancient Egyptian civilization
Sumerian- A wise and ancient name from the Sumerian civilization of Mesopotamia.
Inca- A regal and majestic name from the ancient Inca civilization of South America
Aztec- A strong and powerful name from the ancient Aztec civilization of Mexico
Maya- A beautiful name from the ancient Maya civilization of Central America
