10 Baby Names Inspired By Chalukya Empire
03 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Chandraditya- A combination of Chandra (moon) and Aditya (sun), symbolizing the dual nature of power and influence.
Vallabha- Meaning beloved or dear, a name reflecting the affection and respect for the Chalukya rulers.
Trailokya- A unique name meaning three worlds or three realms, inspired by the Chalukya empire's vast influence.
Achyuta- Meaning immovable or unchangeable, a name inspired by the steadfast rulers of the Chalukya dynasty.
Rajashekhara- A name that reflects the regal nature, inspired by the title Rajashekhara, given to many Chalukya rulers.
Pulakeshin- Taken from Pulakeshin II, one of the most celebrated Chalukya kings who ruled during a prosperous period.
Rajyashri- A name meaning auspicious kingdom or prosperous rule, inspired by the Chalukya dynasty's prosperous reign.
Lakshmi Devi- Named after Queen Lakshmi Devi, who was known for her contributions and influence during the Chalukya period.
Kirtivarman- A name inspired by Kirtivarman I, a prominent ruler of the Chalukya dynasty.
Vikramaditya- In honor of the renowned Chalukya king, Vikramaditya I, who played a significant role in the empire's history.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Most Beautiful Quotes On December