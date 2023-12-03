10 Baby Names Inspired By Chalukya Empire

03 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Chandraditya- A combination of Chandra (moon) and Aditya (sun), symbolizing the dual nature of power and influence.

Vallabha- Meaning beloved or dear, a name reflecting the affection and respect for the Chalukya rulers.

Trailokya- A unique name meaning three worlds or three realms, inspired by the Chalukya empire's vast influence.

Achyuta- Meaning immovable or unchangeable, a name inspired by the steadfast rulers of the Chalukya dynasty.

Rajashekhara- A name that reflects the regal nature, inspired by the title Rajashekhara, given to many Chalukya rulers.

Pulakeshin- Taken from Pulakeshin II, one of the most celebrated Chalukya kings who ruled during a prosperous period.

Rajyashri- A name meaning auspicious kingdom or prosperous rule, inspired by the Chalukya dynasty's prosperous reign.

Lakshmi Devi- Named after Queen Lakshmi Devi, who was known for her contributions and influence during the Chalukya period.

Kirtivarman- A name inspired by Kirtivarman I, a prominent ruler of the Chalukya dynasty.

Vikramaditya- In honor of the renowned Chalukya king, Vikramaditya I, who played a significant role in the empire's history.

