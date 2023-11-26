10 Baby Names Inspired By Culturaly Rich Gupta Empire

26 Nov, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Nandita - Signifying joyful or happy, reflecting the prosperity and contentment during the Gupta period.

Mayurika - Meaning peacock-like, representing the vibrant and colorful aspects of Gupta art and culture.

Dhruvaj - Combining dhruva (constant) and ja (born), symbolizing the enduring legacy of the Gupta Empire.

Vasantika - Derived from Vasanta, the Sanskrit word for spring, representing rejuvenation and prosperity during the Gupta period.

Lavanya - Signifying grace and beauty, capturing the aesthetic and artistic achievements of the Gupta culture.

Suryansh - Meaning descendant of the sun, symbolizing the divine and royal connection of the Gupta rulers.

Varunika - Derived from Varuna, the ancient deity associated with water, representing the Gupta Empire's reverence for nature.

Dharini - Derived from dhara, meaning earth in Sanskrit, symbolizing the Gupta Empire's connection to the land.

Arunima - Meaning glowing like the morning sun, reflecting the Gupta era's enlightenment and brilliance.

Ratnesh - Meaning lord of jewels, reflecting the wealth and opulence associated with the Gupta Empire.

Thanks For Reading!

