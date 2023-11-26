10 Baby Names Inspired By Culturaly Rich Gupta Empire
26 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Nandita - Signifying joyful or happy, reflecting the prosperity and contentment during the Gupta period.
Mayurika - Meaning peacock-like, representing the vibrant and colorful aspects of Gupta art and culture.
Dhruvaj - Combining dhruva (constant) and ja (born), symbolizing the enduring legacy of the Gupta Empire.
Vasantika - Derived from Vasanta, the Sanskrit word for spring, representing rejuvenation and prosperity during the Gupta period.
Lavanya - Signifying grace and beauty, capturing the aesthetic and artistic achievements of the Gupta culture.
Suryansh - Meaning descendant of the sun, symbolizing the divine and royal connection of the Gupta rulers.
Varunika - Derived from Varuna, the ancient deity associated with water, representing the Gupta Empire's reverence for nature.
Dharini - Derived from dhara, meaning earth in Sanskrit, symbolizing the Gupta Empire's connection to the land.
Arunima - Meaning glowing like the morning sun, reflecting the Gupta era's enlightenment and brilliance.
Ratnesh - Meaning lord of jewels, reflecting the wealth and opulence associated with the Gupta Empire.
