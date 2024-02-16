10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Ajmer

16 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Amanat- Drawn from Arabic, Amanat means 'treasure',

Zara- An Arabic name, Zara translates to 'radiance

Naina- The Hindi word for 'eyes' is Naina, signifying the beauty of Ajmer.

Mehr- In Persian, Mehr means 'kindness'

Kavya- This name means 'poetry' in Sanskrit

Jannat- With 'paradise' as its meaning in Arabic.

Ishaan- Drawn from Sanskrit meaning 'sun',

Aisha- A perennial favorite in the Muslim community

Ananya- Echoing the 'unique' blend of cultures in Ajmer

Aradhya- A name rooted in Sanskrit symbolizing the 'worshiped'

