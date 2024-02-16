10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Ajmer
16 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Amanat- Drawn from Arabic, Amanat means 'treasure',
Zara- An Arabic name, Zara translates to 'radiance
Naina- The Hindi word for 'eyes' is Naina, signifying the beauty of Ajmer.
Mehr- In Persian, Mehr means 'kindness'
Kavya- This name means 'poetry' in Sanskrit
Jannat- With 'paradise' as its meaning in Arabic.
Ishaan- Drawn from Sanskrit meaning 'sun',
Aisha- A perennial favorite in the Muslim community
Ananya- Echoing the 'unique' blend of cultures in Ajmer
Aradhya- A name rooted in Sanskrit symbolizing the 'worshiped'
