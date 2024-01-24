10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Assam
24 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Bishnu- A very famous name inspired by Lord Vishnu
Pranjal- Meaning 'honest' or 'genuine', it depicts someone's pure heart and nobility.
Hemanta- The name reflects the peaceful and scenic 'winter' season in Assamese language.
Dipankar- Inspired from Sanskrit words 'deepa' (lamp) and 'ankara' (maker).
Rupali- Stemming from 'rupa', it stands for 'beauty'
Bishal- A name that equates to 'grandeur' or 'impressive'.
Jyoti- Meaning 'light', the name symbolises enlightenment and wisdom.
Dhruba- Meaning 'North Star', it signifies steady resolve and determination.
Kamal- Inspired from the Sanskrit term for 'lotus'
Manjula- A beautiful name that translates to 'lovely' or 'gorgeous'
