10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Assam

24 Jan, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Bishnu- A very famous name inspired by Lord Vishnu

Pranjal- Meaning 'honest' or 'genuine', it depicts someone's pure heart and nobility.

Hemanta- The name reflects the peaceful and scenic 'winter' season in Assamese language.

Dipankar- Inspired from Sanskrit words 'deepa' (lamp) and 'ankara' (maker).

Rupali- Stemming from 'rupa', it stands for 'beauty'

Bishal- A name that equates to 'grandeur' or 'impressive'.

Jyoti- Meaning 'light', the name symbolises enlightenment and wisdom.

Dhruba- Meaning 'North Star', it signifies steady resolve and determination.

Kamal- Inspired from the Sanskrit term for 'lotus'

Manjula- A beautiful name that translates to 'lovely' or 'gorgeous'

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Kinds Of Maggi Everybody Should Try

 Find Out More