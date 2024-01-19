10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Ayodhya
19 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Ram - The name of Lord Rama, the 7th avatar of Lord Vishnu, it signifies strength, valor, and virtue.
Sita - Inspired by Mata Sita, wife of Lord Rama. It stands for purity, devoutness, and fidelity.
Hanuman - Hanuman was Lord Rama's dedicated devotee. It stands for strength, devotion, and loyalty.
Laxman - Inspired by the younger brother of Lord Ram. It signifies bravery, allegiance, and selflessness.
Shatrughan - Inspired by Lord Rama's youngest brother, signifies courage, tenacity and resolution.
Janaki - Mata Sita is also called by the same name.'Janaki' signifies purity, elegance, and charm.
Bharat - Inspired by another brother of Lord Rama. It indicates leadership, responsibility, and patriotism.
Kush- Based on the name of son of Lord Ram.
Kaushalya - Inspired by Lord Rama's mother, it symbolizes warmth, empathy, and caring nature.
Dasharatha - Inspired by the king of Ayodhya and Lord Rama's father, it signifies Dasharatha denotes authority, wisdom, and integrity.
