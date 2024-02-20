10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Bhopal
20 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Narmada- Inspired by the sacred river flowing through Bhopal.
Zoya- It's a power-packed name, meaning 'alive'.
Yash- Representing 'success' and 'glory', it captures Bhopal's aspirational spirit.
Jahanara- This name is influenced by the historical figure, Jahanara Begum.
Anwar- Embodying Bhopal's vivacious culture, it means 'radiant'.
Sarita- Translated to 'river' in Sanskrit.
Iqbal- A Persian name signifying 'hope' and 'prosperity'.
Aarti- A classicall Indian name easily recognisable in Bhopal.
Rajendra- A common Bhopali name holding historical significance.
Noor- This name stands for 'light', signifying diverse heritage of Bhopal.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Practical Ways To Kickstart Your Self-Growth Journey