10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Bhopal

20 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Narmada- Inspired by the sacred river flowing through Bhopal.

Zoya- It's a power-packed name, meaning 'alive'.

Yash- Representing 'success' and 'glory', it captures Bhopal's aspirational spirit.

Jahanara- This name is influenced by the historical figure, Jahanara Begum.

Anwar- Embodying Bhopal's vivacious culture, it means 'radiant'.

Sarita- Translated to 'river' in Sanskrit.

Iqbal- A Persian name signifying 'hope' and 'prosperity'.

Aarti- A classicall Indian name easily recognisable in Bhopal.

Rajendra- A common Bhopali name holding historical significance.

Noor- This name stands for 'light', signifying diverse heritage of Bhopal.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Practical Ways To Kickstart Your Self-Growth Journey

 Find Out More