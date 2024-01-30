10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Chennai

30 Jan, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Siddharth- The name means one who has attained enlightenment and is associated with wisdom.

Dakshinacharya- Meaning teacher of the south, it honors Chennai's legacy as a center of learning.

Saarang- Refers to the veena, a string instrument of Carnatic music.

Pallavi- Referring to the opening verse in Carnatic music.

Adyar- Named after the serene Adyar River, it's a symbol of tranquility.

Shreya- Widely favored in Chennai, it suggests 'being lucky'

Akash- Commonly chosen in Chennai, Akash comes from Sanskrit term indicating'sky'.

Aditi- It refers to the 'infinite' or 'unrestricted'.

Kavin- A very popular name in Chennai which translates to 'attractive' or 'bewitching'.

