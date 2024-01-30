10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Chennai
30 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Siddharth- The name means one who has attained enlightenment and is associated with wisdom.
Dakshinacharya- Meaning teacher of the south, it honors Chennai's legacy as a center of learning.
Saarang- Refers to the veena, a string instrument of Carnatic music.
Pallavi- Referring to the opening verse in Carnatic music.
Adyar- Named after the serene Adyar River, it's a symbol of tranquility.
Shreya- Widely favored in Chennai, it suggests 'being lucky'
Akash- Commonly chosen in Chennai, Akash comes from Sanskrit term indicating'sky'.
Aditi- It refers to the 'infinite' or 'unrestricted'.
Kavin- A very popular name in Chennai which translates to 'attractive' or 'bewitching'.
