10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Delhi

03 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Aarav- Echoing the pure side of Delhi's busy life.

Anaya- Denoting 'uniqueness' or 'distinctiveness'.

Ishaan- Celebrating the city’s warmth and radiance.

Virat - Saluting Delhi's majestic landmarks.

Amaya- Encapsulating Delhi’s seasonal allure during monsoons.

Kabir- A pick that pays homage to the celebrated poet-cum-saint Kabir.

Zoya- A gem from the Persian collection, harmonizing with Delhi's frenetic pulse.

Arya- Celebrating Delhi's inclusive nature and diversity.

Neela- 'Blue' in Hindi, inspired by the blue pottery that colours Delhi.

Raj- Summoning the city's regal lineage.

