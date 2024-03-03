10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Delhi
03 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Aarav- Echoing the pure side of Delhi's busy life.
Anaya- Denoting 'uniqueness' or 'distinctiveness'.
Ishaan- Celebrating the city’s warmth and radiance.
Virat - Saluting Delhi's majestic landmarks.
Amaya- Encapsulating Delhi’s seasonal allure during monsoons.
Kabir- A pick that pays homage to the celebrated poet-cum-saint Kabir.
Zoya- A gem from the Persian collection, harmonizing with Delhi's frenetic pulse.
Arya- Celebrating Delhi's inclusive nature and diversity.
Neela- 'Blue' in Hindi, inspired by the blue pottery that colours Delhi.
Raj- Summoning the city's regal lineage.
