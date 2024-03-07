10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture of Dharamshala
07 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Jigme- Echoing the brave spirit of Dharamshala, Jigme translates to 'fearless'.
Yeshi- Yeshi represents 'wisdom', signifying ethos of enlightenment.
Dorje- A synonym for resilience; it means 'indestructible' or 'diamond'.
Lhamo- Lhamo translates to 'goddess' in Tibetan.
Karma- In line with Buddhism's fundamental tenet of 'action'
Sonam- It resonates with Dharamshala's calming ambience.
Rinchen- Rinchen, meaning 'precious' or 'jewel'.
Namgya- Namgyal means 'victorious', echoing strength and victory.
Tenzin- It signifies 'upholder of teachings', mirroring the predominant Buddhist vibes.
