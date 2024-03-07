10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture of Dharamshala

07 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Jigme- Echoing the brave spirit of Dharamshala, Jigme translates to 'fearless'.

Yeshi- Yeshi represents 'wisdom', signifying ethos of enlightenment.

Dorje- A synonym for resilience; it means 'indestructible' or 'diamond'.

Lhamo- Lhamo translates to 'goddess' in Tibetan.

Karma- In line with Buddhism's fundamental tenet of 'action'

Sonam- It resonates with Dharamshala's calming ambience.

Rinchen- Rinchen, meaning 'precious' or 'jewel'.

Namgya- Namgyal means 'victorious', echoing strength and victory.

Tenzin- It signifies 'upholder of teachings', mirroring the predominant Buddhist vibes.

