10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture of Haryana
13 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Aarav- Signifying 'peaceful' in Sanskrit.
Meera- Taking roots from the revered poet and saint
Yashika- Taken from 'Yash' conveying 'fame' or 'accomplishment', the name mirrors the ambitious spirit of Haryana's people.
Anjali- Translating to 'offering' or 'homage' in Sanskrit, the name signifies the respect.
Rajveer- A blend of 'Raj' and 'Veer' denoting 'king' and 'brave' respectively.
Kavya- Signifying 'poetry' in Sanskrit, the name underscores role literature and poetry in Haryanvi.
Dhruv- Taken from Sanskrit term 'Dhruva', meaning to 'fixed' or 'steady'.
Geetika- Taken from Hindi word 'Geet', it mirrors Haryana's love for music.
Sanya- Derived from 'Sanyaas', signifying 'renunciation'.
