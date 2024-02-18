10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Jammu
18 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Asha- Derived from the Hindi word for 'hope'.
Kamal- Inspired by the serene lotus flower, Kamal.
Bhanu- A tribute to Jammu's sun-kissed days.
Gulshan- Translating to 'garden' in Persian, it signifies lush landscapes.
Vaishno- Inspired by renowned Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu.
Veer- Meaning brave or 'hero' in Hindi in Jammu.
Dogra- Dogra echoes the courageous and sturdy Dogra community.
Neelam- Taken from the Sanskrit word for 'sapphire'.
Ranbir- Name Ranbir pays homage to the former sovereigns of Jammu and Kashmir.
