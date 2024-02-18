10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Jammu

18 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Asha- Derived from the Hindi word for 'hope'.

Kamal- Inspired by the serene lotus flower, Kamal.

Bhanu- A tribute to Jammu's sun-kissed days.

Gulshan- Translating to 'garden' in Persian, it signifies lush landscapes.

Vaishno- Inspired by renowned Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu.

Veer- Meaning brave or 'hero' in Hindi in Jammu.

Dogra- Dogra echoes the courageous and sturdy Dogra community.

Neelam- Taken from the Sanskrit word for 'sapphire'.

Ranbir- Name Ranbir pays homage to the former sovereigns of Jammu and Kashmir.

