Aditya- Aditya is a popular name in Jharkhand and means 'sun' or 'sun god'. It represents brightness and energy.
Riya- Riya is a name that means 'singer' or 'melody'. It symbolizes the love for music and art in Jharkhand.
Aarav- Aarav is a name that means 'peaceful' or 'calm'. It represents tranquility and harmony.
Sanya- Sanya is a name that means 'distinguished' or 'honored'. It reflects the respect and admiration given to the child.
Rohan- Rohan is a popular name in Jharkhand and means 'ascending' or 'growing'. It symbolizes progress and development.
Anaya: Anaya is a popular name in Jharkhand and means 'caring' or 'compassionate'. It represents the nurturing nature of the people of Jharkhand.
Kavya- Kavya is a beautiful name that means 'poetry' or 'literature'. It reflects the rich literary tradition of Jharkhand.
Aanya- Aanya is a name that means 'grace' or 'favour'. It represents the blessings and good wishes bestowed upon the child.
Dhruv- This name is derived from the Sanskrit word 'dhruva', which means 'firm' or 'steadfast'
Arjun- Arjun is a widely recognized name that means 'bright' or 'shining'. It signifies intelligence and bravery.
