10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture of Kashmir

25 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Aarav - A well-liked name symbolic of a 'peaceful' persona.

Samira- This name brings forth images of 'wind' in Kashmiri

Riaz - A name indicative of 'gardens' in Kashmiri

Yasmeen - A name that personifies the 'jasmine flower', echoing beauty

Imran - Of Persian origin, this name denotes 'prosperity'

Sana - This charming Kashmiri name is synonymous with 'radiance'

Bilal - A commanding name that represents 'water'

Aisha - A well-known Kashmiri name symbolizing 'alive'.

Armaan - A sought-after name in Kashmir

Zara - A moniker that spells royalty and poise in Kashmiri

