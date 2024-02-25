10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture of Kashmir
25 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Aarav - A well-liked name symbolic of a 'peaceful' persona.
Samira- This name brings forth images of 'wind' in Kashmiri
Riaz - A name indicative of 'gardens' in Kashmiri
Yasmeen - A name that personifies the 'jasmine flower', echoing beauty
Imran - Of Persian origin, this name denotes 'prosperity'
Sana - This charming Kashmiri name is synonymous with 'radiance'
Bilal - A commanding name that represents 'water'
Aisha - A well-known Kashmiri name symbolizing 'alive'.
Armaan - A sought-after name in Kashmir
Zara - A moniker that spells royalty and poise in Kashmiri
