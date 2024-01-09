10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Kerala
09 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Surya- Surya, meaning 'sun' in Sanskrit, symbolizes strength and vitality.
Rajeev- Rajeev, inspired by the lotus flower, is seen as a symbol of purity and enlightenment.
Nila- Nila describes the 'moon' in Kerala's official language, Malayalam, symbolizing beauty and serenity.
Kavya- Kavya stands for 'poetry' and mirrors Kerala's artistic and literary legacy.
Harsha- Harsha translates to 'happiness', preferred by parents aiming to shower their child's life with joy.
Gopika- Drawing inspiration from Kerala's traditional dance form, Gopika signifies grace and refinement.
Vasudev- Vasudev symbolizes divinity and is associated with Lord Krishna — a strongly followed name for parents wanting to embed spiritual ideals in their child's life.
Devika- This name translates to 'little goddess', an ideal choice for those wishing to celebrate divine feminine power.
Arundhati- Taken from a star in Ursa Major, this name stands for purity and radiance.
