10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Kolkata
22 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Gauri- Inspired from the celebrated Gauri Puja during Durga Puja, Gauri symbolizes grace and charm.
Neel- Taken from the Bengali language, the name Neel is a tribute to the serene Hooghly River of Kolkata.
Shonali- Meaning golden in Bengali, it's an ideal pick for anyone wanting to glorify Kolkata's rich culture.
Ananda- meaning bliss in Bengali, Ananda manifests the city's deep-rooted love for arts, music, and literature.
Rupashi- The name Rupashi resonates perfectly, translating to beautiful in Bengali.
Arjun- Inspired by the epic Mahabharata's legendary warrior, signifies determination, daring, and vigor.
Malini- The name Malini translates to garlanded with flowers, a nod to Kolkata's popular flower markets.
Aparajita- Embracing the spirit of resilience, Aparajita equates to undefeated, fitting for parents.
Abhinav- Sybolizing the city's evolving pulse and acceptance of change, Abhinav translates to novel or fresh.
Joy- It's a versatile name usable for both genders meaning spirit and happiness.
