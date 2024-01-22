10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Kolkata

22 Jan, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Gauri- Inspired from the celebrated Gauri Puja during Durga Puja, Gauri symbolizes grace and charm.

Neel- Taken from the Bengali language, the name Neel is a tribute to the serene Hooghly River of Kolkata.

Shonali- Meaning golden in Bengali, it's an ideal pick for anyone wanting to glorify Kolkata's rich culture.

Ananda- meaning bliss in Bengali, Ananda manifests the city's deep-rooted love for arts, music, and literature.

Rupashi- The name Rupashi resonates perfectly, translating to beautiful in Bengali.

Arjun- Inspired by the epic Mahabharata's legendary warrior, signifies determination, daring, and vigor.

Malini- The name Malini translates to garlanded with flowers, a nod to Kolkata's popular flower markets.

Aparajita- Embracing the spirit of resilience, Aparajita equates to undefeated, fitting for parents.

Abhinav- Sybolizing the city's evolving pulse and acceptance of change, Abhinav translates to novel or fresh.

Joy- It's a versatile name usable for both genders meaning spirit and happiness.

