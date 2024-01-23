10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Madhya Pradesh
23 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Tapti- Based on the name of the river that originates from MP
Prisha- A cherished name for girls in the state, it means beloved or precious.
Aishwarya- Signifying prosperity or wealth, the name is quite popular in Madhya Pradesh
Vaishnavi- A common name for girls that means Lord Vishnu's devotee.
Arjun- Signifying brightness or shine, it's a common boys' name in Madhya Pradesh.
Omkareshwar- Dedicated to Lord Shiva
Ajanta - Inspired from the mesmerizing Ajanta Caves and their artistic legacy
Malini- Inspired by the Malwa region, known for its fertile lands across MP
Veer- Signifying bravery and heroism, a common virtue celebrated in folklores of MP
Narmada - Derived from sacred Narmada River, which is the lifeblood of Madhya Pradesh.
