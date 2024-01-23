10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Madhya Pradesh

23 Jan, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Tapti- Based on the name of the river that originates from MP

Prisha- A cherished name for girls in the state, it means beloved or precious.

Aishwarya- Signifying prosperity or wealth, the name is quite popular in Madhya Pradesh

Vaishnavi- A common name for girls that means Lord Vishnu's devotee.

Arjun- Signifying brightness or shine, it's a common boys' name in Madhya Pradesh.

Omkareshwar- Dedicated to Lord Shiva

Ajanta - Inspired from the mesmerizing Ajanta Caves and their artistic legacy

Malini- Inspired by the Malwa region, known for its fertile lands across MP

Veer- Signifying bravery and heroism, a common virtue celebrated in folklores of MP

Narmada - Derived from sacred Narmada River, which is the lifeblood of Madhya Pradesh.

