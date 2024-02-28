10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Madras
28 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Varun- Resonates with the oceanic God, Varun is a name signifying depth
Saranya- The name Saranya symbolizes safety and solace.
Aruna- Aruna resonates with vitality and spirited energy.
Ananya- Emphasizes singularity and distinctiveness.
Vikram- Deriving inspiration from the notable King Vikramaditya.
Aditi- Characteristic of 'limitless' or 'free'.
Lakshmi- Reflects wealth and prosperity, honoring Goddess of fortune.
Karthik- The name symbolizing November as per the Tamil calendar.
Varun- Resonates with the oceanic God, Varun is a name signifying depth
Arjun- Borrowed from Mahabharata, this name signifies bravery.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Self-care Habits To Boost Personal Development