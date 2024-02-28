10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Madras

28 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Varun- Resonates with the oceanic God, Varun is a name signifying depth

Saranya- The name Saranya symbolizes safety and solace.

Aruna- Aruna resonates with vitality and spirited energy.

Ananya- Emphasizes singularity and distinctiveness.

Vikram- Deriving inspiration from the notable King Vikramaditya.

Aditi- Characteristic of 'limitless' or 'free'.

Lakshmi- Reflects wealth and prosperity, honoring Goddess of fortune.

Karthik- The name symbolizing November as per the Tamil calendar.

Arjun- Borrowed from Mahabharata, this name signifies bravery.

