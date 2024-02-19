10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Magadh
19 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Abhay- Alluding to the 'undaunted' and 'valiant'.
Mithila- Borrowing its name from the historic kingdom of Mithila.
Vikram- Denoting 'bravery' or 'boldness', Vikram is a favored pick for boys.
Sita- A name that has never lost its charm from the Ramayana.
Rajendra- The name radiates vigor, governance, and dominance.
Kalyani- A common choice for girls, Kalyani exudes the meaning of 'fortunate'.
Nalandi- From ancient epicenter of learning, Nalanda.
Ashoka- Stemming from Mauryan emperor Ashoka.
Bodhi- Bodhi implies 'awakening' or 'enlightenment'.
Ananya- Name is imbued with the essence of 'exceptionality' or 'peerlessness'.
