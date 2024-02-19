10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Magadh

19 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Abhay- Alluding to the 'undaunted' and 'valiant'.

Mithila- Borrowing its name from the historic kingdom of Mithila.

Vikram- Denoting 'bravery' or 'boldness', Vikram is a favored pick for boys.

Sita- A name that has never lost its charm from the Ramayana.

Rajendra- The name radiates vigor, governance, and dominance.

Kalyani- A common choice for girls, Kalyani exudes the meaning of 'fortunate'.

Nalandi- From ancient epicenter of learning, Nalanda.

Ashoka- Stemming from Mauryan emperor Ashoka.

Bodhi- Bodhi implies 'awakening' or 'enlightenment'.

Ananya- Name is imbued with the essence of 'exceptionality' or 'peerlessness'.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Motivational Autobiographies Everyone Must Read

 Find Out More