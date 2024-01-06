10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Maharashtra
06 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Advait- A spiritual and unique boy's name derived from the Sanskrit word 'Advaita'.
Niharika- This popular Maharashtra girl's moniker, meaning 'dew drop' or 'misty', conveys a sense of freshness and purity.
Dhruv- Derived from the Pole Star 'Dhruva', Dhruv is symbolic of stability and constancy.
Aishwarya- ‘Prosperity’ or ‘wealth' are the origins of Aishwarya, a popular girl's name.
Siddharth- This name originates from the Sanskrit word 'Siddha', symbolising ‘enlightenment’.
Ananya- Ananya is a standout choice for girls. It represents 'unique' or 'one of a kind.
Shantanu- As a popular boy's name, Shantanu translates to 'wholesome' or 'peaceful'.
Kaveri- Taking its name from the hallowed Kaveri river flowing through Maharashtra
Arjun- A boy's name drawn from the epic Mahabharata, Arjun symbolises bravery and resolution, perfect for a courageous little one.
Aaradhya- This girl's name, meaning 'worship' or 'prayer', is deeply spiritual and resonates with devotion.
