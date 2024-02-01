10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Mathura
01 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Madhav- A profound boy's name, it insinuates 'as sweet as honey.'
Meera- Meera, favored for girls, draws its roots from Meera Bai.
Vrindavan- It originates from the town where Lord Krishna spent his childhood.
Vasudev- It signifies 'Lord Krishna's father.'
Yamuna- Derived from the sacred river flowing through Mathura, it stands for spirituality.
Gopala- It stands for 'cowherd' or 'guardian of cows'.
Rukmini- inspired by Lord Krishna's princess consort, it means beauty and elegance.
Govind- Govind translates to 'the protector of cows,' another name of Lord Krishna.
Krishna- Influenced by Lord Krishna himself, it indicates love and wisdom.
Radha- Sourced from the name of Lord Krishna's beloved, it signifies purity and love.
