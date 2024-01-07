10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Odhisa
07 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Prakash- implying 'light' or 'radiance' in Odia, a symbol of knowledge and awakening.
Niranjan- Representing purity and innocence, it means 'unsullied' in Odia.
Kalyani- An optimistic shout, translates to 'fortunate' or 'lucky' in Odia, beautiful for a baby girl.
Jayanta- A robust, fearless option that means 'triumphant', an excellent choice for a baby boy.
Hema- A timeless name, meaning 'golden' in Odia, perfect for a baby girl.
Gaurav- Strong and profound, meaning 'dignity' or 'pride' in Odia, ideal for a baby boy.
Durga- Borrowed from the revered Hindu goddess, signifies strength and defense
Chandrika- A poetic name for a baby girl, translates to 'moonlight' in Odia.
Basanta- Inspired by the Odisha term for 'spring', it's a symbol of fresh starts and new beginnings.
Aradhya- A popular choice in Odisha, symbolizing 'reverence' or 'respect', suitable for either a girl or a boy
