10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Prayagraj
02 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Ganga- Named after the holy river that passes through Prayagraj.
Yamuna- Named after Yamuna river passing through Prayagraj.
Saraswati- Saraswati is the deity of knowledge, music, and arts.
Prayag- It comes from 'Prayaga,' a Sanskrit word meaning sacrifice.
Sangam- It signifies the convergence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.
Kumbh- Taken from the huge religious gathering that takes place here.
Anand- A common choice in Prayagraj, Anand, reflecting joy.
Akshay- Refers to the legendary banyan tree in Prayagraj, known as Akshayavat.
Mahamana- The name translates to 'great soul'.
Alaknanda- Derived from the mythical source of the Ganges River.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Times Divyanka Tripathi Captivated Us In Ethnic Ensembles