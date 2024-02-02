10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Prayagraj

02 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Ganga- Named after the holy river that passes through Prayagraj.

Yamuna- Named after Yamuna river passing through Prayagraj.

Saraswati- Saraswati is the deity of knowledge, music, and arts.

Prayag- It comes from 'Prayaga,' a Sanskrit word meaning sacrifice.

Sangam- It signifies the convergence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Kumbh- Taken from the huge religious gathering that takes place here.

Anand- A common choice in Prayagraj, Anand, reflecting joy.

Akshay- Refers to the legendary banyan tree in Prayagraj, known as Akshayavat.

Mahamana- The name translates to 'great soul'.

Alaknanda- Derived from the mythical source of the Ganges River.

