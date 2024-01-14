10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Punjab
14 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Harman- Derived from 'Har,' which me God and 'man,' meaning mind.
Kiran- Kiran means a 'beam of light'signifying the brilliance and glow a child car.
Amandeep- Coming from Punjabi words 'Aman' (peace) and 'deep' (lamp), it signifies peaceful and serene ambiance.
Rajveer- The name is a mixture of 'raj' connoting a king and 'veer' meanining brave.
Navdeep- Navdeep means 'new radiance', emphasizing the optimism and enthusiasm in Punjabi culture.
Harleen- The name combines 'Hari' standing for God and 'leen' meaning engrossed.
Jashan- It means 'festivity' in Punjabi and captures the vibrant and lively spirit of Punjab.
Simran- Meaning 'meditation' in Punjabi, it highlights the essence of spiritual introspection.
Gurpreet- The name means 'devotee of the Guru'. It is a gender-neutral name symbolizing the Gurus of Sikhism.
Amrit- It originates from Punjabi term for 'nectar'. It means embodies purity and celestial blessing.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shehnaaz Gill's Sensual Black Saree is a Glam Fit For Starry Night