10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Puri

17 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Anuradha- A tribute to the famed Odissi dancer Anuradha Das.

Trilochana- A unique moniker meaning 'three-eyed'.

Harihar- Meshing the names of Lord Vishnu (Hari) and Lord Shiva (Hara).

Manorama- Translating to 'charming' or 'beautiful', it's a delightful pick.

Sudarshan- Epitomizing the divine discus of Lord Vishnu.

Gopinath- A name that's well-liked in Puri.

Padmavati- An elegant name derivative from the goddess Padmavati of Puri.

Niladri- Translating to 'the blue mountain' Niladri.

Subhadra- Drawn from Lord Jagannath's sister Subhadra.

Jagannath- Borrowed from the primary deity of renowned Jagannath Temple.

