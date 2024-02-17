10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Puri
17 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Anuradha- A tribute to the famed Odissi dancer Anuradha Das.
Trilochana- A unique moniker meaning 'three-eyed'.
Harihar- Meshing the names of Lord Vishnu (Hari) and Lord Shiva (Hara).
Manorama- Translating to 'charming' or 'beautiful', it's a delightful pick.
Sudarshan- Epitomizing the divine discus of Lord Vishnu.
Gopinath- A name that's well-liked in Puri.
Padmavati- An elegant name derivative from the goddess Padmavati of Puri.
Niladri- Translating to 'the blue mountain' Niladri.
Subhadra- Drawn from Lord Jagannath's sister Subhadra.
Jagannath- Borrowed from the primary deity of renowned Jagannath Temple.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Flowers That Represent Compassion