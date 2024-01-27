10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Rajasthan
27 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Aarohi- Meaning melodious which signifies the tunes of Rajasthani folk music.
Veena- The name represents the artistic spirit of Rajasthan.
Tarun- Translating to star or young, symbolizes hope and guidance in Rajasthani culture.
Ranveer- Taken from Rana (warrior king) and veer (brave), it signifies Rajput legacy.
Urmila- Taken from word wave, the name signifies the rhythm of Thar desert.
Neeraj- Meaning lotus or water, the name symbolizes purity and serenity.
Gita- Meaning song or knowledge, it signifies the essence of Rajasthani storytelling.
Kamal- Meaning desired or lotus, the name represents beauty and grace.
Mehr- Meaning sun or compassion, the name radiates warmth symbolising the sun over Thar Desert .
Dhairya- Translating to courage or bravery, the name signifies Rajput spirit.
