10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Telangana
13 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Harsha- Taken from Sanskrit for 'joy, 'meaning fulfillment and happiness.
Surya- Taken from the Sanskrit word of 'sun,' it can be boy's name.
Bhuvana- Symbolising 'earth' or 'world', it reflects the beauty of nature.
Venkatesh- A name tribute to Lord Venkateshwara, a deity in Telangana.
Saroj- Often gifted to girls, this name means 'lotus,' and it symbolizes purity.
Raghavendra- Named in honor of the respected saint, Raghavendra Swami.
Laxmi- It is Telugu word signifying 'prosperity,' and is frequently used for baby girls.
Madhava- The name means 'as sweet as honey, is often chosen for boys to symblise Lord Krishna.
Kalyani- derived from a Telugu term meaning 'auspicious,' and is a typical name for girls
Pranavi- It is often selected as a name for girls meaning 'melody' or 'song as per the culture of Telanagna.'
