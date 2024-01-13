10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Telangana

13 Jan, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Harsha- Taken from Sanskrit for 'joy, 'meaning fulfillment and happiness.

Surya- Taken from the Sanskrit word of 'sun,' it can be boy's name.

Bhuvana- Symbolising 'earth' or 'world', it reflects the beauty of nature.

Venkatesh- A name tribute to Lord Venkateshwara, a deity in Telangana.

Saroj- Often gifted to girls, this name means 'lotus,' and it symbolizes purity.

Raghavendra- Named in honor of the respected saint, Raghavendra Swami.

Laxmi- It is Telugu word signifying 'prosperity,' and is frequently used for baby girls.

Madhava- The name means 'as sweet as honey, is often chosen for boys to symblise Lord Krishna.

Kalyani- derived from a Telugu term meaning 'auspicious,' and is a typical name for girls

Pranavi- It is often selected as a name for girls meaning 'melody' or 'song as per the culture of Telanagna.'

