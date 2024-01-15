10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Uttar Pradesh

15 Jan, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Aryan - Rooted in historical records, Aryan holds the significance of being noble or honorable.

Neha - A name that's simple yet loved by many, signifies love or affection.

Vijay - An embodiment of victory, this name signifies the essence of success and triumph.

Gauri - Named after Goddess Parvati, it signifies serenity and elegance.

Vaibhav - Echoes the cultural desire for success, translating into prosperity or glory.

Kanak - Rooted in the word for gold, it signifies abundance and wealth.

Rajat - Embodies an aura of immaculacy and sophistication, signifying silver.

Prisha - A name emanating warmth and endearment, reflecting the amiable nature of Uttar Pradesh culture.

Ayush - A classic name with a profound meaning denoting prolonged lifespan or sound health.

Radha - Based on celebrated narratives from Hinduism, Radha is seen as a figure of great importance, closely intertwined with Lord Krishna.

