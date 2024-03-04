10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Uttarakhand

04 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Meera- The name depicts devotion and love.

Aarav- Resonating the calmness and tranquility of Uttarakhand's hills.

Ishita- A cherished name meaning 'desired'.

Parth- A powerful name signifying 'a warrior'.

Anaya- Denoting kindness and grace, Anaya personifies warmth.

Hemant- The name draws its inspiration from 'Hemanta', symbolizing 'winter'

Aryan- Aryan encapsulates the traditional ethics and values of Uttarakhand.

Neelam- A prevalent name in Uttarakhand, meaning 'sapphire'.

Gauri- A strong testament to female power.

Vedant- The moniker stands for 'knowledge and wisdom'.

