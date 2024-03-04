10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Uttarakhand
04 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Meera- The name depicts devotion and love.
Aarav- Resonating the calmness and tranquility of Uttarakhand's hills.
Ishita- A cherished name meaning 'desired'.
Parth- A powerful name signifying 'a warrior'.
Anaya- Denoting kindness and grace, Anaya personifies warmth.
Hemant- The name draws its inspiration from 'Hemanta', symbolizing 'winter'
Aryan- Aryan encapsulates the traditional ethics and values of Uttarakhand.
Neelam- A prevalent name in Uttarakhand, meaning 'sapphire'.
Gauri- A strong testament to female power.
Vedant- The moniker stands for 'knowledge and wisdom'.
