10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Vrindavan
03 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Radha- Taken from the word 'radh', or 'to worship' in Sanskrit.
Krishna- A classic name from Vrindavan's culture.
Madhava- Taken from thoughts of Krishna's sweet charm.
Gopika- Gopika translates into innocence and purity.
Mohan- Mohan, striking with Krishna's enchanting charm, means 'charming'.
Nandita- Taken from Krishna's joyous influence.
Gauri- Gauri shimmering with Radha's divine beauty.
Vrinda- Vrinda, or 'tulsi''sacred basil', is deeply entwined with Vrindavan's culture.
Rashmika- Connoting 'essence' or 'juice', Rasa signifies the divine joy.
Govardhan- Govardhan signifies strength and protection.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sharvari Wagh Gives Night Queen Energy With Candle Story