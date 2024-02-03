10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Vrindavan

03 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Radha- Taken from the word 'radh', or 'to worship' in Sanskrit.

Krishna- A classic name from Vrindavan's culture.

Madhava- Taken from thoughts of Krishna's sweet charm.

Gopika- Gopika translates into innocence and purity.

Mohan- Mohan, striking with Krishna's enchanting charm, means 'charming'.

Nandita- Taken from Krishna's joyous influence.

Gauri- Gauri shimmering with Radha's divine beauty.

Vrinda- Vrinda, or 'tulsi''sacred basil', is deeply entwined with Vrindavan's culture.

Rashmika- Connoting 'essence' or 'juice', Rasa signifies the divine joy.

Govardhan- Govardhan signifies strength and protection.

