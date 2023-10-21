Shakti - Power, another form of Goddess Durga
21 Oct, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Shambhavi - Goddess Durga
Katyayani - Daughter of Katyayan, another form of Goddess Durga
Jayanti - Victorious, another name for Goddess Durga
Jagadamba - Mother of the universe, another name for Goddess Durga
Durgadas - Devotee of Durga
Durga - The warrior goddess, the main deity worshipped during Durga Puja
Asvini - The seventh month of the Hindu calendar, in which the festival of Navratri is celebrated
Aparajita - Undefeated, another name for Goddess Durga
Aishani - Goddess of strength, another name for Goddess Durga.
10 Baby Names Inspired By Durga Ashtami
