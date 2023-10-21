Shakti - Power, another form of Goddess Durga

21 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Shambhavi - Goddess Durga

Katyayani - Daughter of Katyayan, another form of Goddess Durga

Jayanti - Victorious, another name for Goddess Durga

Jagadamba - Mother of the universe, another name for Goddess Durga

Durgadas - Devotee of Durga

Durga - The warrior goddess, the main deity worshipped during Durga Puja

Asvini - The seventh month of the Hindu calendar, in which the festival of Navratri is celebrated

Aparajita - Undefeated, another name for Goddess Durga

Aishani - Goddess of strength, another name for Goddess Durga.

10 Baby Names Inspired By Durga Ashtami

