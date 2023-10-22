10 Baby Names Inspired By 'Durga Navami'

22 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Aparajita - Undefeated, another name for Goddess Durga

Anya- A beautiful name that means "graceful", inspired by Durga's graceful form

Kavya- Meaning "poem", Kavya is a beautiful and feminine name inspired by Durga's creative and benevolent nature. It also means "musical" or "poetic".

Shakti- Meaning power, Shakti is another powerful name inspired by Durga's strength and might

Ganesha- The name of Durga's son, Ganesha is a wise and benevolent name for a boy

Durgesh- Meaning lord of Durga, Durgesh is a powerful and auspicious name for a boy

Arjun- The name of Arjuna, the third Pandava brother who was blessed by Durga, Arjun is a strong and courageous name for a boy.

Kartik- The name of Durga's son, Kartik is a brave and victorious name for a boy

Amba- Meaning mother, Amba is a beautiful and feminine name inspired by Durga's role as the mother goddess.

Durga - The warrior goddess, the main deity worshipped during Durga Puja

