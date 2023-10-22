10 Baby Names Inspired By 'Durga Navami'
22 Oct, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Aparajita - Undefeated, another name for Goddess Durga
Anya- A beautiful name that means "graceful", inspired by Durga's graceful form
Kavya- Meaning "poem", Kavya is a beautiful and feminine name inspired by Durga's creative and benevolent nature. It also means "musical" or "poetic".
Shakti- Meaning power, Shakti is another powerful name inspired by Durga's strength and might
Ganesha- The name of Durga's son, Ganesha is a wise and benevolent name for a boy
Durgesh- Meaning lord of Durga, Durgesh is a powerful and auspicious name for a boy
Arjun- The name of Arjuna, the third Pandava brother who was blessed by Durga, Arjun is a strong and courageous name for a boy.
Kartik- The name of Durga's son, Kartik is a brave and victorious name for a boy
Amba- Meaning mother, Amba is a beautiful and feminine name inspired by Durga's role as the mother goddess.
Durga - The warrior goddess, the main deity worshipped during Durga Puja
