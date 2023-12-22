10 Baby Names Inspired By Gajapati Empire
22 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Rajalakshmi- A combination of Raja (king) and Lakshmi (goddess of wealth), symbolizing a ruler blessed with prosperity.
Sarvajna- Meaning all-knowing or wise, a name that reflects intelligence and wisdom.
Gajadhar- Combining Gaja (elephant) and Dhara (holder), it signifies a person with the strength and stability of an elephant.
Mukunda- Meaning liberator or one who grants liberation, a name with spiritual significance.
Narasimha- A name associated with Lord Vishnu in his fierce form, symbolizing protection and strength.
Ananta- Meaning endless or infinite, a name that reflects the enduring legacy of the Gajapati Empire
Kapilendra- A combination of Kapila (a sacred cow) and Indra, representing a divine and powerful figure.
Gajendra- Combining Gaja (elephant) with Indra (lord), it signifies the lord of elephants, symbolizing strength and power.
Prataparudra- Reflecting valor and strength, this name signifies a ruler who is powerful and resilient.
