10 Baby Names Inspired By Gajapati Empire

22 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Rajalakshmi- A combination of Raja (king) and Lakshmi (goddess of wealth), symbolizing a ruler blessed with prosperity.

Sarvajna- Meaning all-knowing or wise, a name that reflects intelligence and wisdom. (1)

Gajadhar- Combining Gaja (elephant) and Dhara (holder), it signifies a person with the strength and stability of an elephant.

Mukunda- Meaning liberator or one who grants liberation, a name with spiritual significance.

Narasimha- A name associated with Lord Vishnu in his fierce form, symbolizing protection and strength.

Ananta- Meaning endless or infinite, a name that reflects the enduring legacy of the Gajapati Empire

Kapilendra- A combination of Kapila (a sacred cow) and Indra, representing a divine and powerful figure.

Gajendra- Combining Gaja (elephant) with Indra (lord), it signifies the lord of elephants, symbolizing strength and power.

Prataparudra- Reflecting valor and strength, this name signifies a ruler who is powerful and resilient.

