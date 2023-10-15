10 Baby Names Inspired By Goddess Brahmacharini

15 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Take a look at 10 baby names for girls, inspired by Goddess Brahmacharini

Aaradhya: one who is worshipped

Tapasya: penance and dedication

Shivanya: dedicated to Lord Shiva

Aruna: the light of the dawn, beginning of a new spiritual journey

Medita: A name that suggests meditation and contemplation

Tapasvini: one who practices penance and austerity

Ritambhara: one who is filled with truth, it reflects purity and dedication

Shivika: A name that is associated with Lord Shiva, symbolizing devotion

Penance: This unique name reflects the concept of penance and devotion

Brahmacharini: You can simply choose the name Brahmacharini to honor the goddess

