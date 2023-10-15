10 Baby Names Inspired By Goddess Brahmacharini
15 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at 10 baby names for girls, inspired by Goddess Brahmacharini
Aaradhya: one who is worshipped
Tapasya: penance and dedication
Shivanya: dedicated to Lord Shiva
Aruna: the light of the dawn, beginning of a new spiritual journey
Medita: A name that suggests meditation and contemplation
Tapasvini: one who practices penance and austerity
Ritambhara: one who is filled with truth, it reflects purity and dedication
Shivika: A name that is associated with Lord Shiva, symbolizing devotion
Penance: This unique name reflects the concept of penance and devotion
Brahmacharini: You can simply choose the name Brahmacharini to honor the goddess
