10 Baby Names Inspired By Harsha Empire
11 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Dhruvapala- Combining Dhruva (steadfast) and Pala (protector), symbolizing a steadfast protector.
Sarasvatī- Named after the goddess of knowledge, arts, and wisdom, reflecting the empire's cultural richness.
Vatsala- Meaning affectionate, reflecting the cultural values of the Harsha period.
Shiladitya- Combining Shila (stone) and Aditya (sun), suggesting strength and solar symbolism.
Anantapala- Combining Ananta (eternal) and Pala (protector), signifying an eternal protector.
Shashank- Meaning moon, indicating the importance of celestial symbols in the culture of the Harsha Empire.
Vijayendra- A combination of Vijaya (victory) and Indra (king), signifying a victorious ruler.
Chandralekha- Meaning moonlight, it reflects the cultural and poetic inclinations of the Harsha period.
Rajyashri- Combining Rajya (kingdom) and Shri (prosperity), symbolizing the prosperity of the empire.
Harsha- A direct homage to Emperor Harsha, the ruler of the Harsha Empire.
