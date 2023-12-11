10 Baby Names Inspired By Harsha Empire

11 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Dhruvapala- Combining Dhruva (steadfast) and Pala (protector), symbolizing a steadfast protector.

Sarasvatī- Named after the goddess of knowledge, arts, and wisdom, reflecting the empire's cultural richness.

Vatsala- Meaning affectionate, reflecting the cultural values of the Harsha period.

Shiladitya- Combining Shila (stone) and Aditya (sun), suggesting strength and solar symbolism.

Anantapala- Combining Ananta (eternal) and Pala (protector), signifying an eternal protector.

Shashank- Meaning moon, indicating the importance of celestial symbols in the culture of the Harsha Empire.

Vijayendra- A combination of Vijaya (victory) and Indra (king), signifying a victorious ruler.

Chandralekha- Meaning moonlight, it reflects the cultural and poetic inclinations of the Harsha period.

Rajyashri- Combining Rajya (kingdom) and Shri (prosperity), symbolizing the prosperity of the empire.

Harsha- A direct homage to Emperor Harsha, the ruler of the Harsha Empire.

