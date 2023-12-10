10 Baby Names Inspired By Hoysala Empire
10 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Virupaksha- A name associated with Lord Shiva, who is often worshiped in the form of Virupaksha in Hoysala temples.
Jaladhar- Combining Jala (meaning water) and Dhar (meaning holder or bearer), inspired by the water-related features in Hoysala architecture.
Shilpika- Meaning sculptor or artist, reflecting the Hoysala Empire's contribution to art and sculpture.
Hemakuta- Meaning golden peak, this name reflects the architectural beauty and intricacy of the Hoysala temples.
Kedaresa- Combining Kedara (a name for Lord Shiva) and Sa (meaning lord or ruler), representing the empire's connection to Hindu deities.
Shantala- Inspired by Queen Shantala, known for her patronage of arts and culture during the Hoysala period.
Vijayendra- Meaning victorious, this name signifies the success and dominance of the Hoysala rulers.
LakshmiNarasimha- A combination of Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) and Narasimha (an avatar of Lord Vishnu), reflecting the religious and cultural significance of the empire.
Channakeshava- Combining Channa (meaning beautiful or splendid) and Keshava (a name for Lord Krishna), it reflects the grandeur of the Hoysala temples.
Bhuvanesh- A combination of Bhuvana (meaning world) and Ish (a short form for Ishwara, meaning lord or god), symbolizing the empire's influence.
