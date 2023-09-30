10 Baby Names Inspired By IAS Tina Dabi
30 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Karan- A name that means pure or virtuous, signifying ethical values.
Naina- A beautiful name meaning eyes, which could represent vision and clarity.
Arjun- A strong and classic name that signifies bright or shining.
Riya- A popular name meaning singer or melody.
Aarav- Meaning peaceful or calm, reflecting the composed nature of IAS officers like Tina.
Ishan- A name that means sun or light, symbolizing the positive impact Tina has had.
Tanisha- A variation of Tina, which means ambition or desire in Sanskrit
Dabi- Another unique choice, inspired by her last name.
Tina- A name that directly honors Tina Dabi herself.
