10 Baby Names Inspired By Indian Kings And Queens
11 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are 10 Baby Names for boys and girls, that are inspired by Indian Kings and Queens
Ahilya- Inspired by Ahilya Bai Holker, the Queen of the Maratha Empire
Padma- Inspired by Padmavati, also known as Rani Padmini, Queen of the Mewar Kingdom
Ashoka- Inspired by King Ashoka, third ruler of the Mauryan Empire
Razia- Inspired by Razia Sultana, who is believed to be the first Muslim ruler of the Delhi Sultanate (Photo_Medievalists.net)
Prithvi- Inspired by Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan Dynasty
Tara- Inspired by Tarabai Bhosale, the regent of the Maratha Empire of India
Shiva- Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja, of the Bhonsle Maratha Clan
Lakshmi- Inspired by Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi who personifies bravery and fearlessness
Pratap- Inspired by Maharana Pratap, the King of Mewar
Avanti- Inspired by Rani Avanti Bai, who stepped in for Ramgarh's King Vikramaditya Lodhi when he fell ill
