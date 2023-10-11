10 Baby Names Inspired By Indian Kings And Queens

11 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Here are 10 Baby Names for boys and girls, that are inspired by Indian Kings and Queens

Ahilya- Inspired by Ahilya Bai Holker, the Queen of the Maratha Empire

Padma- Inspired by Padmavati, also known as Rani Padmini, Queen of the Mewar Kingdom

Ashoka- Inspired by King Ashoka, third ruler of the Mauryan Empire

Razia- Inspired by Razia Sultana, who is believed to be the first Muslim ruler of the Delhi Sultanate (Photo_Medievalists.net)

Prithvi- Inspired by Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan Dynasty

Tara- Inspired by Tarabai Bhosale, the regent of the Maratha Empire of India

Shiva- Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja, of the Bhonsle Maratha Clan

Lakshmi- Inspired by Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi who personifies bravery and fearlessness

Pratap- Inspired by Maharana Pratap, the King of Mewar

Avanti- Inspired by Rani Avanti Bai, who stepped in for Ramgarh's King Vikramaditya Lodhi when he fell ill

