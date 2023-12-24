10 Baby Names Inspired By Kakatiya Empire
24 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Shilpa- The Kakatiya Art meaning Creative and artistic appreciating the empire's exquisite legacy.
Rudramma Devi- The Fearsome Goddess meaning Fierce and independent, celebrating the legendary Queen Rudramma's resilience.
Saharsa- The Sahasra Stambha meaning Grand and symbolic symbol iconic thousand Pillar Temple in Warangal.
Prataparudra- The heroic Light meaning bold and inspiring, honoring Emperor Prataparudra Deva's leadership and courage.
Swayambhudeva- The Self-born God meaning spiritual and meaningful, signifying Kakatiyas'Shiva worship.
Kakati Lakshmi- The Goddess Lakshmi of the Kakatiyas meaning auspicious indicating the empire's prosperity under Kakati rule. (1)
Chalukya- The Crested Kingfisher meaning a vibrant and majestic name referencing the Chalukya dynasty.
Anumakonda- The Hill of Monkeys meaning unique and playful, inspired by the Hanuman Dhora near Warangal.
Ganapathi Priya- The Beloved of Ganesha meaning adorable and blessed, highlighting the Kakatiya's devotion
Rudradeva- The Fearsome God which means powerful and regal, referencing Emperor Rudrama Deva.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kriti Sanon Starts Her Christmas Weekend in Striped Hot Pink Saree