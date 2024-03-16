10 Baby Names Inspired By Krishnadevaraya
16 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Jaganmohan- This means 'enchanting the world', inspired by King Krishnadevaraya.
Abhimanyu- Celebrated for the courage of Krishnadevaraya' courage and power.
Lakshmana- Translating to 'he who is marked by fortune'.
Rama- Rama resonates with Lord Rama and exemplifies values like bravery and virtuousness.
Vidyadhara- Translating to 'bearer of wisdom'inspired by King Krishnadevaraya.
Satyabhama- It indicates honesty and truthfulness as the traits of King Krishnadevaraya
Aniruddha- Meaning 'unstoppable', it echoes the sense of resolution of King Krishnadevaraya.
Madhava- Means 'as sweet as honey', reflecting Lord Krishna's charisma.
Rukmini- As Lord Krishna's cherished consort, it signifies true love and commitment.
