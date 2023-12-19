10 Baby Names Inspired By Kushan Empires
19 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Gandhara - Meaning fragrance or perfumed, associated with the region of Gandhara, a significant part of the Kushan Empire.
Saka - Meaning noble or nobleman, referring to the Scythian people who influenced the Kushan Empire.
Yuezhi - Meaning noble or honorable, denoting the ethnic group from which the Kushans originated.
Ashvaghosha - Meaning horse-voiced or one with a melodious voice, named after the renowned Kushan poet and philosopher.
Kanika - Meaning gold or small particle, symbolizing the wealth and affluence of the Kushan civilization.
Vasudeva - Meaning son of Vasudeva, a historical figure associated with the Kushan Empire.
Huvishka - Meaning having a radiant splendor, reflecting the prosperity of the Kushan era.
Vima - Meaning vast or great, reminiscent of the expansive Kushan Empire.
Kanishka - Meaning gold or having gold, named after the famous Kushan emperor Kanishka.
Kushan - Meaning descendant of Kusha, referring to the people of the Kushan Empire.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Janhvi Kapoor Blingy Looks For Your New Year Party