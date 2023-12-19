10 Baby Names Inspired By Kushan Empires

19 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Gandhara - Meaning fragrance or perfumed, associated with the region of Gandhara, a significant part of the Kushan Empire.

Saka - Meaning noble or nobleman, referring to the Scythian people who influenced the Kushan Empire.

Yuezhi - Meaning noble or honorable, denoting the ethnic group from which the Kushans originated.

Ashvaghosha - Meaning horse-voiced or one with a melodious voice, named after the renowned Kushan poet and philosopher.

Kanika - Meaning gold or small particle, symbolizing the wealth and affluence of the Kushan civilization.

Vasudeva - Meaning son of Vasudeva, a historical figure associated with the Kushan Empire.

Huvishka - Meaning having a radiant splendor, reflecting the prosperity of the Kushan era.

Vima - Meaning vast or great, reminiscent of the expansive Kushan Empire.

Kanishka - Meaning gold or having gold, named after the famous Kushan emperor Kanishka.

Kushan - Meaning descendant of Kusha, referring to the people of the Kushan Empire.

