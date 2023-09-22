10 Baby Names That Are Inspired by Literature
22 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Oliver (from Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens)
Jane (from Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë)
Anne (from Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery)
Hermione (from Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling)
Beatrice (from Beatrice and Benedick by William Shakespeare)
Arthur (from King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table)
Peter (from Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie)
Alice (from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll)
Bilbo (from The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien)
Lyra- The name of the protagonist of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials trilogy
