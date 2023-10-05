Naming babies is one of the most significant and deeply personal decision for parents.

05 Oct, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here are the 10 Baby Names Inspired by Lord Kartikeya.

Bahuleya: Lord Kartikeya; Bahu - a lot; Abundant

Karhik: Son of Lord Shiva and leader of Deva army; Kartik means Hindu month

Kartikey: Sister of Kartikeya; Famous Action

Shanmukh: Lord Kartikeya; Having six faces; Epithet of Kaarttikeya; Destiny

Shanmukha: Shanmuka means Lord of Subramaniam; Son of Lord Shiva, Lord Karthikeya, Lord Murugan

Shiva Kumar: Son of Lord Shiva (Lord Ganesh, Lord Karthikeya)

Skandapurvaja: Elder brother of Skand (Lord Kartik)

Saurjyesh: Lord Kartikeya; The Lord of valour

Skand: Lord Murugan; Leaping; Flowing; Quicksilver; Name of Karthikeya, the son of Shiva and God of war; Epithet of Shiva; The bank of a river; An intelligent or learned man

Shiv Kumar: Son of Lord Shiva (Lord Ganesh, Lord Karthikeya)

